Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Guardians.
Alvarez started behind the dish in each of the previous games, so he'll receive some rest during Wednesday's matinee. The Mets will turn to Luis Torrens at catcher as they try to avoid the sweep.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Returning Saturday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Passes concussion tests•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Hit by foul tip, exits game•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Getting breather Tuesday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Getting afternoon off•