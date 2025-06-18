site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Exiting starting nine
Alvarez is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Atlanta.
Luis Torrens will do the catching and bat sixth as the Mets try to even the series. Alvarez went hitless in Tuesday's game and is 1-for-14 over his last four tilts.
