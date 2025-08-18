Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Exits early Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
Alvarez (hand) was removed from Sunday's contest against the Mariners in the eighth inning, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.
Alvarez jammed his right hand into second base on a headfirst slide in the bottom of the seventh inning, which ultimately required him to leave the game in the following frame. The catcher finished his day 3-for-4 from the plate with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. More information on his status will likely be provided in the near future.