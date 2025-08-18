Alvarez (hand) was removed from Sunday's contest against the Mariners in the eighth inning, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Alvarez jammed his right hand into second base on a headfirst slide in the bottom of the seventh inning, which ultimately required him to leave the game in the following frame. The catcher finished his day 3-for-4 from the plate with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. More information on his status will likely be provided in the near future.