Alvarez was removed from a rehab game at Triple-A Syracuse after getting hit on the left hand by a pitch, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

The good news is that Alvarez was hit on the opposite hand from his right thumb, which has kept him on the injured list since last Tuesday. However, the young backstop's latest injury may push his return to New York back a few days. An updated timeline should come once the team gets a chance to examine him further.