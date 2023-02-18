Alvarez will likely begin the season with Triple-A Syracuse, Abbey Mastracco of The New York Daily News reports.

The Mets have two more experienced catchers ahead of him on the depth chart in Omar Narvaez and Tomas Nido, so the club figures to send Alvarez back to the minors to work on his defense and gain some confidence. The 21-year-old is fully recovered from October ankle surgery however, and a big spring could force the organization to re-consider its plans for the top prospect. "You always want players to make you think about what if?" manager Buck Showalter said Friday. "Not everybody in camp can make the club, that's just how it is. But we know Nido and Omar are going to be our catchers and we'll see where Francisco fits in that mix." Even if he isn't on the Opening Day roster, Alvarez figures to be back in the majors at some point this season, potentially seeing at-bats at DH in addition to his work behind the plate.