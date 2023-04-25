Alvarez is starting at catcher and batting ninth Tuesday against the Nationals.
Alvarez connected for his first major-league homer of the season in Sunday's series finale against the Giants and will be rewarded with a second straight start behind the dish as the Mets open a three-game set versus Washington. Tomas Nido is sitting.
