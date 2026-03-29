Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Getting break Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
It's likely just a maintenance day for Alvarez after starting the first two games of the season. He's gone 2-for-6 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored. Luis Torrens will step in behind the plate to catch for righty Nolan McLean.
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