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Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

It's likely just a maintenance day for Alvarez after starting the first two games of the season. He's gone 2-for-6 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored. Luis Torrens will step in behind the plate to catch for righty Nolan McLean.

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