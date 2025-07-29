default-cbs-image
Alvarez isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez's six-game hitting streak came to an end with his 0-for-2 performance Monday, though he still managed to reach base twice via walks. Luis Torrens will fill in for him behind the dish Tuesday and bat ninth.

