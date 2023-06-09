Alvarez went 2-for-5 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI in Thursday's extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Alvarez worked as the team's DH in the contest and justified his placement in that role with a pair of big blasts. The backstop has overcome a slow start to the campaign with a powerful 16-game stretch during which he's swatted eight homers, driven in 17 runs, scored 10 times and posted a .283/.333/.774 slash line. Alvarez is now tied for second among big-league catchers with 11 homers on the season.