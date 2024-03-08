Alvarez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

The young catcher took Richard Bleier deep in the fifth inning for his second homer of the spring. Alvarez slugged 25 long balls in 2023 but hit only .209 with a 26.0 percent strikeout rate and an 8.0 percent walk rate, so improving his control over the strike zone will key to taking a step forward as a hitter. So far in camp he's done just that, going 3-for-12 over six games with a 4:2 BB:K.