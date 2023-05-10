Alvarez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Reds.

He took Luke Weaver deep in both the third and sixth innings, giving the 21-year-old backstop his first career multi-homer game in the majors. Alvarez has gotten comfortable at the plate for the Mets after a sluggish couple of weeks following his promotion, and over his last 12 games he's batting .323 (10-for-31) with two doubles, three home runs, five RBI and six runs.