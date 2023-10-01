Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs, a third run scored and six RBI in an 11-4 win over the Phillies during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

It was a big day for Mets catchers, as Omar Narvaez launched his second homer of the season in the matinee, but Alvarez was the star of the show in the nightcap. The 21-year-old slugged both his long balls off Michael Plassmeyer -- a two-run shot in the second inning and a grand slam in the third, the first of his young career. Alvarez is up to 25 homers in 122 games in his first full big-league season, and his .211/.285/.439 slash line figures to improve as he matures given his 77th percentile barrel rate and 91st percentile max exit velocity in 2023.