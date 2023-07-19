Alvarez went 2-for-4 with two walks, two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 11-10 win over the White Sox.

The rookie catcher smoked a pair of two-run blasts, taking Lucas Giolito deep in the first inning and Tanner Banks in the sixth to continue his July power surge. Alvarez is batting .368 (14-for-38) on the month with seven of his 19 homers on the year, and he's closing in on matching or surpassing the achievement of a Hall of Famer -- Johnny Bench holds the single-season record for home runs by a catcher 21 years or younger with 26, and Alvarez doesn't turn 22 until November.