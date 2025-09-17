Alvarez (triceps) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Alvarez was lifted for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Tuesday's 8-3 win after he was plunked by Bradgley Rodriguez's 100-mile-per-hour fastball during his fourth and final plate appearance. Though Alvarez -- who has been playing through a broken pinkie finger on his left hand and a torn UCL in his right thumb -- has now been hit on the left arm by a pitch three times in the last three weeks, he'll be able to fight through any lingering soreness and step back in behind the dish Wednesday.