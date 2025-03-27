The Mets placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to recovery from left hand surgery, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.
Alvarez had the stitches removed from his hand earlier this week and will begin strengthening exercises. He could make it back before the end of April if all goes well.
