Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Alvarez started the first two games of the series in Philadelphia and will take a seat for the finale after going 0-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts. Omar Narvaez will step in behind the plate to catch for Carlos Carrasco.
