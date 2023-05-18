Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Wednesday in an extra-inning win over Tampa Bay.
Alvarez grounded out to shortstop in each of his first three plate appearances, but he came through in the clutch in the ninth. With the Mets trailing 5-2 and down to their final out, the backstop blasted a 426-foot, three-run homer off Jason Adam to tie the score and send the contest to extra innings. The long ball was the fourth of the season for Alvarez, who slugged 28 homers between the majors and minors last season.
