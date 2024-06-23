Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Cubs.

Alvarez's solo home run off Jameson Taillon in the fifth inning was the only run the Mets could muster Saturday. He later added a double in the seventh frame and walked in the ninth. Alvarez has homered on back-to-back days and has gone 10-for-19 with two long balls and six RBI over his past five contests. The young catcher is hitting .284 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 88 at-bats this season.