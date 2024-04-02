Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a double in Monday's loss to the Tigers.

The 22-year-old has started all four games to begin the season, three behind the plate and one at DH, and he's banged out an extra-base hit in three straight, going 6-for-11 with two doubles, a homer, two RBI and three runs. Alvarez has been one of the few bright spots in the early going for the 0-4 Mets, and after slugging 25 home runs as a rookie over 123 games in 2023, he's looking to add more consistent production to his profile and boost his .209/.284/.437 slash line.