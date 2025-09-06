Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cincinnati.
Alvarez went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday in his return from a finger injury, and the Mets will get him another day to rest Saturday. While he sits, Luis Torrens will start behind the plate and bat eighth.
