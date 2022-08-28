Alvarez hasn't played for Triple-A Syracuse since Tuesday due to a right ankle injury and could be at risk of missing the rest of the 2022 season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The 20-year-old is scheduled to undergo testing in New York in the coming days, but the Mets fear the backstop may need surgery, according to Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Even if Alvarez is able to avoid surgery and makes his return to the Triple-A lineup at some point before season's end, the time missed due to injury could be enough to take him out of consideration for a promotion to the big club in September ahead of a potential playoff push. The Mets have gotten limited offensive production this season from their top two backstops (Tomas Nido and James McCann), and Alvarez -- who has produced a .715 OPS as the youngest player at Triple-A since his early July promotion from Double-A Binghamton -- might have offered an upgrade. At this stage, however, the Mets' top priority is likely ensuring Alvarez is fully healthy for spring training, at which point he could have a chance at earning a spot on the Opening Day roster.