Alvarez is headed to New York to join the Mets in the event he is needed on the active roster, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Omar Narvaez exited Wednesday's game in Milwaukee with a calf injury and will be evaluated by team doctors when they arrive in New York. If he needs to go on the injured list, Alvarez will be the one to replace him. The young catcher is 3-for-12 with a home run and a double in the early going at Triple-A Syracuse. If he's added to the Mets' roster, Alvarez would likely share time with Tomas Nido behind the plate and perhaps see some starts at designated hitter while Narvaez is out. He's worth scooping up in fantasy leagues, but keep in mind he might only be DH-eligible initially.