Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.
Alvarez accounted for all of New York's runs Wednesday with his two-run homer in the third inning. It was his third long ball over his past four contests, a span in which the backstop is hitting .462 (6-for-13) with seven RBI and no strikeouts. The injured Tomas Nido (eye) and Omar Narvaez (calf) may be ready to return to the Mets soon, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Alvarez continue to hold down primary catcher duties given his recent offensive surge.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Making strong case to stay•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Not starting Game 1•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Ready to go Friday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Dinged up, out Thursday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Hits dramatic homer against Rays•