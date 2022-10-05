Alvarez went 2-for-2 with a double and a solo home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

The Mets scored seven runs in the first inning of the nightcap en route to an 8-0 win, so they emptied the bench in the sixth inning. Alvarez took over behind the plate and collected his first big-league hit by taking Carl Edwards deep to lead off the bottom of the frame. It's not yet clear whether New York plans on keeping the 20-year-old on its playoff roster as a bench bat, but Alvarez at least gave the team a glimpse of what he's capable of if he does stick around.