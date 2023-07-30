Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the Nationals.

His ninth-inning shot off Andres Machado didn't impact the final result, but it did give the rookie catcher his first career 20-homer season. Alvarez's development has been one of the few bright spots for the Mets in 2023, but the 21-year-old might be wearing down under a heavy workload, slashing .200/.289/.425 in 12 games since the All-Star break.