Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a three-run home run, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 11-5 win over the Nationals.

The rookie catcher kicked the Mets' offensive eruption into high gear in the first inning, crushing a Patrick Corbin fastball deep to left-center field. Alvarez's homer was his 22nd of the season while the steal was his first, but he also committed his 11th fielding error in 105 games. The 21-year-old's bat figures to play anywhere, so it'll be Alvarez's defense that determines whether he sticks behind the plate in the long term.