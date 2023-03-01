Mets manager Buck Showalter announced that Alvarez (ankle) will likely get a chance to catch in a Grapefruit League, Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated reports.
The Mets are being cautious with Alvarez after their top prospect underwent ankle surgery in the offseason. The backstop has appeared as a designated hitter in Florida, but will get a chance to be behind the plate by the end of the week. Alvarez has a chance to be a star fantasy contributor, but is likely to begin the 2023 season in Triple-A with Syracuse.
