Alvarez was removed from Thursday's game in the first inning for Low-A St. Lucie after a collision at home plate, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The catcher limped off the field, but initial reports suggest the injury isn't serious. Alvarez was off to a fantastic start to the season, slashing .545/.656/.818 through 11 at-bats with a homer, three doubles and a 9:3 BB:K, and a promotion to High-A this summer seems almost inevitable if the injury doesn't derail his momentum.