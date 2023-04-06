Alvarez is in position to receive steady playing time with the Mets as Omar Narvaez recovers from a severe left calf strain, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Narvaez was diagnosed Thursday with a medium-to-high grade strain of his left calf after making an early exit from Wednesday's game against the Brewers. He will be placed on the injured list before Friday's home opener versus the Marlins, and Alvarez is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move. The 21-year-old top prospect figures to share time at catcher with Tomas Nido and can get another helping of starts out of the DH spot. He posted an .885 OPS with 27 home runs in 112 games last season between the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and he'd already slugged two homers through four games this year on the farm. Alvarez would appear capable of offering immediate fantasy production as he makes his way to Queens.