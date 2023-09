Alvarez underwent an X-ray on his hand that came back negative following Sunday's win over the Twins, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Alvarez was removed from Sunday's matchup in the bottom of the seventh inning after going 1-for-1 while also being hit by a pitch. He's dealing with a hand injury but doesn't appear to be dealing with structural damage. The 21-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks.