Alvarez is not in the Mets' lineup for Friday's home opener versus the Marlins.
Alvarez was officially recalled prior to Friday's contest but will be on the bench in favor of Tomas Nido. The 21-year-old will play plenty, likely receiving some starts at designated hitter in addition to catcher, but Nido is also going to continue getting his starts.
