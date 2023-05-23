Alvarez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.
Gary Sanchez will get the start at catcher and bat ninth versus the Cubs and left-hander Drew Smyly. Mark Vientos is serving as the designated hitter and batting fifth.
