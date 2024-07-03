Alvarez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez started the first two games of the series but will sit Wednesday after going 3-for-10 with a double, a triple, three RBI and six strikeouts. Luis Torrens will handle the catching duties for rookie righty Christian Scott.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Receiving Sunday off•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Perfect at plate in big win•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Homers again in loss•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Homers, reaches three times in win•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Three more hits Tuesday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Collects three hits•