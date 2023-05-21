Alvarez is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus Cleveland.

The 21-year-old went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs Friday after missing one game due to some general soreness, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's matinee. Gary Sanchez will work behind the plate in Game 1, and Alvarez is likely to be back in the lineup for the nightcap.