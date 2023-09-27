Alvarez isn't in the Mets' lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
After going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during Game 1, Alvarez's hitless streak extended to seven games. Omar Narvaez will fill in behind the plate and bat ninth.
