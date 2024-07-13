Alvarez is out of the starting lineup Saturday versus the Rockies.

Alvarez will be out of the lineup for the second time in three days -- he also rested Thursday versus Washington -- with Luis Torrens getting the start behind the plate Saturday. The day off isn't due to performance, as Alvarez has been hitting well of late, going 6-for-17 with a pair of doubles and three walks during his current five-game hitting streak.