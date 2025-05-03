Alvarez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
The Mets will give Alvarez a day off after he went 3-for-5 with three RBI during Friday's win. While he rests, Luis Torrens will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
