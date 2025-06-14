site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-francisco-alvarez-not-starting-saturday-968718 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Alvarez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.
Alvarez will get a breather Saturday after going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's game. Luis Torrens will take over behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Scott White
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Help us stay on the ball.
Step up to the plate and take this short, confidential survey. It'll help make CBSSports.com a better experience for users everywhere. Want to give it a shot?