Alvarez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

The 21-year-old was officially called up by the Mets on Friday but hasn't received a start in the first two games with the big club. Alvarez could work behind the plate Sunday with Tomas Nido working back-to-back days, and it should only be a matter of time before the top prospect is seeing regular action between catcher and designated hitter.