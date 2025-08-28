Alvarez (thumb) suffered a fractured left pinky after getting hit by a pitch during a rehab game at Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez had been working his way back from a right thumb issue that will require him to undergo surgery eventually. Although he's now dealing with injuries to both of his hands, the young backstop expressed optimism that he'll be able to return at some point this season. Until then, Luis Torrens will continue to work as the main catcher in Queens with Hayden Senger backing him up.