Alvarez (finger) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.

As expected, Alvarez rejoins the active roster after being sidelined with a sprained right thumb and a fractured left index finger, the latter of which occurred in a rehab game. The Mets optioned Hayden Senger to Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.

