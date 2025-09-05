Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Officially activated
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez (finger) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
As expected, Alvarez rejoins the active roster after being sidelined with a sprained right thumb and a fractured left index finger, the latter of which occurred in a rehab game. The Mets optioned Hayden Senger to Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.
