Alvarez was called up to the Mets' big league roster and is set to make his major-league debut Friday against Atlanta, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 20-year-old catching prospect has slashed .233/.382/.440 through 199 plate appearances in Triple-A Syracuse. He might not provide an immediate impact, but he certainly figures to deliver some good at-bats heading into 2023. Alvarez will serve as the Mets' designated hitter Friday and bat seventh.