Alvarez was called up to the Mets' big league roster and is set to make his major-league debut Friday against Atlanta, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The 20-year-old catching prospect has slashed .233/.382/.440 through 199 plate appearances in Triple-A Syracuse. He might not provide an immediate impact, but he certainly figures to deliver some good at-bats heading into 2023. Alvarez will serve as the Mets' designated hitter Friday and bat seventh.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Set to join big-league club•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Rejoins Triple-A lineup•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Avoiding surgery on ankle•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Injures ankle, may be done for 2022•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Working through Triple-A struggles•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Not on radar for promotion•