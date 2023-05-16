Alvarez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a double in Monday's loss to the Nationals.
Hitting ninth against veteran southpaw Patrick Corbin, Alvarez drew multiple free passes in a game for just the second time in his brief big-league career. The 21-year-old backstop is having a fairly productive May so far, batting .257 (9-for-35) with four doubles, two homers, four RBI and four runs in 40 plate appearances, and he appears to be earning manager Buck Showalter's trust with his defensive work as well.
