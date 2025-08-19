Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Out at least 10 days
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb Tuesday, and he'll be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days.
The 23-year-old suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Mariners, as he jammed his thumb on a head-first slide into second base. Alvarez appears like a safe bet to return well before the end of the season, but when exactly he's ready to go will depend how well he recovers over the next couple weeks.
