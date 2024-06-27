Alvarez went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk, three total runs and three total RBI in a 12-2 victory versus the Yankees on Wednesday.

Alvarez touched up Yankees starter Luis Gil for a two-run homer in the third inning and added a run-scoring double in the fifth. The catcher also singled for his third three-hit performance during his current nine-game hitting streak. Alvarez has been scorching during that stretch, batting .516 (16-for-31) with three home runs, nine RBI and a 7:7 BB:K. His slash line is up to an impressive .313/.383/.521 on the campaign.