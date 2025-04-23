Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Alvarez (hand) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday against the Nationals, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Alvarez will play one more rehab game with Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday, and as long as he gets through that without any hiccups, he'll be activated Friday and likely in the lineup for the series opener versus the Nationals. The catcher is 7-for-35 with one home run in his first nine rehab contests. Alvarez is coming back from surgery on a fractured hamate bone in his left hand.