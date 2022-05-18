Alvarez is hitting .248/.339/.438 with four homers and a 14:31 BB:K across 28 games for Double-A Binghamton.

He hit all four of those homers in his first six games of the season and has managed none since, with an ugly .210/.313/.272 line across his last 22 contests. That said, Alvarez has been showing signs of emerging from the slump recently, as he actually has a six-game hitting streak going during which he's hit .409 with a couple doubles. If he can keep that up, we might see him come up at some point this season, especially if James McCann's wrist injury lingers or further injuries hit the Mets' catcher corps, but Alvarez is just 20 years old and would be best served by additional minor-league development time.