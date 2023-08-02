Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Kansas City.

Alvarez came through in crunch time for New York, launching a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the 10th. However, his efforts were for naught, as the Royals answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame to claim the victory. The long ball was Alvarez's 21st of the season and his second in as many games. Though the catcher is 5-for-27 (.185) in his last nine games, he's been productive with six runs scored and four RBI.