Alvarez (undisclosed) is back behind the plate and will bat ninth Friday against the Guardians.
Alvarez missed Thursday's win with an undisclosed injury, but he appears ready to go for the series opener with Cleveland. The catcher has gone 2-for-17 over his last five contests, though both hits went for extra bases.
