Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Astros.
It's a well-deserved day off for Alvarez, who posted a .471/.558/.882 slash line with five doubles and three homers while starting the past 17 games. Luis Torrens will step in behind the plate to catch for righty Luis Severino on Sunday.
